The Six Best Inflatable Standup Paddleboards of 2020

In a world where things are constantly changing and uncertainty has become our anthem, it’s nice to have some stability. Inflatable standup paddleboards offer just that. While many businesses and restaurants have been closing during these trying times, the SUP industry is booming and inflatables are flying off the shelves.

Although many inflatables feature similar dimensions and construction technologies, there are a number of unique boards on the market. Here, we’ve rounded up six of our favorite inflatable standup paddleboards, with something for everyone—regardless of where you paddle.

One of the biggest benefits of inflatables is that they easily allow you to explore and travel the world. Starboard’s Vision Inflatable takes things a step further by giving you a glimpse of what lies beneath the surface.

The board features the world’s first underwater viewing window, a full EVA deck pad, nose and tail bungee tie-down straps, and a deluxe single chamber construction. Measuring 11’2” x 38”, the board is incredibly stable and well-suited for exploring with the entire family in tow.

In an effort to combat the hassle of lugging around an oversized standup paddleboard on surf trips, Red Paddle Co. created an inflatable SUP designed specifically for surfing. Although surfing on an inflatable may seem counterintuitive, the 8’10” x 29” Whip is rigid, durable, and stable.

Standout features include a narrow tail, an embossed deck pad, a rounded nose, and Red Paddle Co.’s patented RSS batten system––which makes the board incredibly rigid. The board includes a double chamber pump, an adjustable fin, and an all terrain backpack, complete with padded straps and integrated wheels.

Storing, transporting, and traveling with a raceboard can be a challenge. Although hard boards are still the fastest option out there, NSP’s O2 Race FSL holds its own.

Featuring double layer rail construction with double sealing rail bands, a low-profile Air7 V3 fin box, and a thermoformed EVA deck pad––the board is sleek, stable, and fast. Available in four size options, the Race FS includes a 9” center race.

The Body Glove Performer is a one-size-fits-all inflatable that’s equipped for any and every adventure. Made from heavy-duty PVC and measuring in at 11’ x 34”, the board is super stable, making it well-suited for paddling with pets, practicing yoga, fishing, or a casual paddle through the harbor.

New for 2020, the board features 30% more surface area on the fixed fins, triple-layered side rails, upgraded carbon-reinforced stringers, and a 13.7 cm/5.4” drop-stitch––resulting in an overall lighter board. Included in the package are a three-piece adjustable paddle, dual-action hand pump, ankle coil leash, phone dry bag, repair kit, and a travel backpack.

Measuring 11’ x 33” x 6”, the BOGA Yoga Air is ultra-wide and stable, allowing yogis to take their practice to the water. In order to ensure the board is sturdy, stiff, and responsive, it is crafted from 6” non-linear drop stitch core material and includes a high tensile uni-directional stringer.

Featuring BOGA’s beautiful signature deck mat, nose and tail anchor points, a single fin, and tie-down straps on the nose––the Yoga Air is ideal for on-the-water fitness workouts and any yoga pose you can do.

Measuring in at 11’6” x 32” x 6”, the Isle Explorer was thoughtfully designed with explorers and adventure seekers in mind. Available in two color options, the board features a pointed nose, which is ideal for long, fast-paced flatwater paddles.

Additionally, the Explorer features a front and rear bungee system for stashing gear, nose and tail grab handles, a rounded carry handle, a grooved EVA traction pad, a paddle holder, center and tail D-rings, and a high-pressure valve. The package includes a coil leash, a nylon touring fin, three-piece adjustable paddle, a hand-pump, and a travel bag.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!