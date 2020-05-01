The Spring Running Gear Starter Pack Every Beginner Needs

It’s not just the change of seasons that has more runners taking to the streets, sidewalks, and trails this spring. The continued closures of big box and boutique gyms across the country has spurred people to take to the streets and run. There’s no easier way to get your heart rate up and burn some calories, after all. Even though running is a fairly minimalist sport, you’re only as good as your gear. If you’re new to the discipline, you need a spring running gear starter pack. And if you’re not, you could always use a few upgrades in your rotation to reinvigorate your resolve to run.

You see, wearing clothes or shoes that aren’t comfortable won’t allow for proper movement, and can hinder your performance (not to mention you probably won’t be super pumped about getting out there for your next run). There’s no one, perfect performance-enhancing piece of gear for runners. What works for some won’t necessarily work for you. That might not sound very helpful, but here’s the silver lining: There’s a ton of gear out there, so you will find what works best for you. We’ve highlighted some of the most universally loved pieces from trusted brands like Tracksmith, Janji, and Nike.

If your workout wardrobe could use an update before you hit the road, start with this must-have spring running gear.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!