The Spring Running Gear Starter Pack Every Beginner Needs

Amphipod Xinglet Get It

Whether you’re running in the early morning before work or taking advantage of the later sunsets in spring, staying visible in low-light conditions is super important. There are lots of high-tech headlamps and shoe lights out there, but you don’t need to invest in anything expensive. This minimalist neon vest has reflective stripes on the shoulder and waist straps, with extra reflective patches on the front and rear, making it exceedingly difficult for cyclists or cars to miss you.

[$29.95; rei.com]

