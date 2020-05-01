The Spring Running Gear Starter Pack Every Beginner Needs

Janji AFO Singlet Get It

Sure, you could throw on any old cotton tee or tank. But the second you start sweating, that material’s going to weigh you down. On the other hand, you’ll barely even notice you’re wearing this singlet, which clocks in at just 2 ounces. Made from four-way stretch woven fabric, it’s also super breathable, sweat-wicking, and quick-drying for when the temperature (or your intensity) starts to heat up. Even better: The armholes, neckline, and hem are all seamless to prevent chafing and irritation.

[$48; janji.com]

