The Spring Running Gear Starter Pack Every Beginner Needs

JLab Epic Air Sport Wireless Headphones Get It

The last thing you want to worry about on a run is getting tangled up in headphone wires. And with these wireless earbuds (which boast 10 hours of battery life), you won’t ever have to worry about taking your phone out of your pocket or run belt, either. You can pause the music, skip tracks, and control the volume with just a tap or two on the sides of the earpieces. You can even set them to let outside noise leech in, which will help you stay safer on the road.

[$149; jlabaudio.com]

