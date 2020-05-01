The Spring Running Gear Starter Pack Every Beginner Needs

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Get It

When Nike launched this shoe, they claimed it could significantly reduce running-related pain and injuries. Considering how common overuse injuries are among runners (especially new runners), these sneakers—which feature a rocker bottom that slows your rate of impact, a wider midsole for more stability, a higher heel-toe drop to relieve pressure on your heel, and a rubber outside that should hold up for ~600 miles—could keep you running stronger for longer.

[$160; nike.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!