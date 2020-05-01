The Spring Running Gear Starter Pack Every Beginner Needs

Tracksmith Van Cortlandt Grand Shorts Get It

Save your old gym shorts for laundry day; you need a pair that can go the distance with you. These classically styled running shorts are slightly longer than the short shorts speed demons prefer, which means you won’t feel nervous wearing these on public sidewalks. They’re also exceptionally lightweight, made from the same anti-stink mesh you’d typically only find in the liner. Stash your keys or credit cards in the small pocket on the back waistband for a worry-free run. The contrast binding is a fresh look for spring that’ll take you all the way through summer.

[$65; tracksmith.com]

