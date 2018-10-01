The Tools You Need to Perform and Recover Like a Professional Athlete

It’s no secret elite athletes have a leg up on the daily gymgoer. Besides their natural abilities and sharpened skill sets, they get access to top-notch trainers, sports psychologists, and some of the best equipment on the market to optimize their performance. But, thanks to everyday athletes’ interest in learning to push it like a pro, some of those tools have now become available to the masses. And they target everything from recovery to VO2max to mental gains.

Keep in mind, some devices are somewhat futuristic, lack big peer-reviewed studies, and won’t yield huge gains. Read on for the six tools sports stars use that you can add to your training regimen. You just might earn that new one-rep max or race PR.