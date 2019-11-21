The Top Car and SUV Debuts You Need to See from the LA Auto Show

For over a decade, the LA Auto Show has been known as the place where manufacturers roll out their greenest rides. The 2019 show is no exception: there’s a plug-in electric or hybrid vehicle anywhere you look.

This year, the SUV tsunami converges: there are big debuts from the electric Ford Mustang SUV to the arrival of Land Rover’s boxy and brilliant Defender.

Here are eight of the best in the show, but you can take a look and decide for yourself from November 22 to December 1.

