The Top Car and SUV Debuts You Need to See from the LA Auto Show

Aston Martin DBX

British sports car maker Aston Martin unveiled The DBX, its first-ever SUV, at an offsite event. Aston may be coming in late to the ultra-luxe SUV game, but their entrant looks compelling, with a sharp exterior that speaks to speed, and a luxe interior with an emphasis on roominess and legroom for five passengers, cloaked in materials like wood, wool, and metal. Its AMG-derived V8 engine will make 542 horsepower; while its adaptive air suspension and an electric anti-roll system should make its high.velocity travel palatable to the hoity-toity folks in the backseat. The DBX will arrive in early 2020; pricing will start at $192,086.

