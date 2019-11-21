Gear

The Top Car and SUV Debuts You Need to See from the LA Auto Show

Audi E-Tron Sportback
Audi E-Tron Sportback

Swoop! There it is. Audi’s all-electric Tesla-fighter gets a slightly cooler street presence with a Sportback, which gives the crossover a sloped, or fastback, rear roof. The new profile not only makes the E-Tron look less wagon-y, it also gives the Sportback slipperier aerodynamics and presumably will net a few more miles per charge (the available E-Tron is rated for 204 miles.)  The E-Tron Sportback goes on sale in Europe next summer, with the U.S. to follow. 

