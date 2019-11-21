The Top Car and SUV Debuts You Need to See from the LA Auto Show

Hyundai Vision T concept

The Korean brand Hyundai previewed what its design language of the future could look like with the many-angled Vision T. The long-hooded crystalline concept is a plug-in electric crossover intended for urban adventurers; indeed there’s an emphasis on edginess (or at least edges) here. Though we might not see a production version that’s quite as severe, there’s plenty of sharp ideas that will likely transfer to production models, such as headlamps integrated into its active grill.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!