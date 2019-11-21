The Top Car and SUV Debuts You Need to See from the LA Auto Show

Land Rover Defender

After an unveiling a few weeks back in Frankfurt, Land Rover’s highly anticipated, hardcore off-roader appears for the first time in North America at the L.A. show. Its utilitarian design is both a throwback to the iconic Defenders of the past and a look forward: Land Rover Chief Design Officer Gerry McGovern says the attempt was to avoid being overly aggressive, and instead add charm, with touches such as halo-like LED headlights. “I think it’s got an equally compelling personality to the original,” says McGovern. Of course, the Defender will offer more than charm: both the four-door 110 and two-door 90 models will take on nearly any terrain, thanks to its short overhangs, permanent all-wheel-drive setup, water fording capabilities of (three feet) and more. The 110 will arrive in Spring 2020 and start at $50,925; the 90 in Fall, for slightly less.

