The Top Car and SUV Debuts You Need to See from the LA Auto Show

Mercedes-AMG GLS 63

In introducing a pair of big and fast family haulers, Mercedes-Benz VP of Sales Adam Chamberlain promised that “you will never be late to anything ever again.” The reason: a twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 602 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, implanted in either the five-seat GLE or the seven-seat GLS. Both have all-wheel drive setups where all of that power can be channeled to the rear; both are also equipped with air suspensions and more aggressive styling. Pricing is TBD; they’ll go on sale next summer.

