The Top Car and SUV Debuts You Need to See from the LA Auto Show

Mustang Mach-E

Is the next great pony car actually a plug-in SUV? Ford would like you to think so. Ford unveiled the first-ever four door and first ever-all electric model to wear the Mustang badge, called the Mach-E. Just by the numbers, the five-passenger Mach-E looks pretty impressive: A GT Performance edition will hustle to sixty miles an hour in three and a half seconds, while a rear-wheel drive model with an extended range battery will hit 300 miles on a charge. Aside from the Mach-E’s aggressive performance and handling, design cues like the long hood and tri-bar tail lights might remind you of the iconic coupe it’s based on. A base Mach-E will start at $43,895; you’ll be able to spec one in to the mid $60s. Deliveries will begin in early 2021.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!