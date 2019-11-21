The Top Car and SUV Debuts You Need to See from the LA Auto Show

Porsche Taycan 4S

Porsche continued its electric surge with the unveiling of the Taycan 4S, an “entry level” version of the battery-powered sport sedan that premiered a few months ago with its flagship Turbo and Turbo S Taycan models. While the Taycan 4S pricetag starts at $103,000 — about $48,000 less than the Turbo model — the performance figures don’t take much of a hit: the 4S will hit sixty miles an hour in 3.8 seconds, compared to the Turbo’s 3. The Taycan 4S will be available in the US in the spring.

