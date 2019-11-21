The Top Car and SUV Debuts You Need to See from the LA Auto Show

Toyota Camry AWD

Now for something slightly more attainable. The venerable Camry hasn’t had an all-wheel drive option since Terminator 2 was in theaters, in 1991. But now it’s baaack. Developed specifically for US customers, all-wheel-drive will again be a standalone option on Camry models with the 202-horsepower 2.5-cylinder four engine. The system is shared with Toyota’s RAV4, which shares the Camry’s architecture, and favors the front wheels until conditions warrant more traction. Deliveries of the AWD Camry will start in Spring; pricing is TBD.

