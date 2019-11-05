1. Adidas Outdoor MyShelter Rain Jacket Get It

The aptly named MyShelter Rain Jacket has sealed seams and three layers of bonded Climaproof fabric to serve as armor between you and all matter of rain, snow and sleet. It has some nice heft to it, unlike a shell, so it holds its shape and structure—ideal during gale-force winds. The same goes for the stowaway hood. It’s deep, providing full coverage, and has a little bit of a bill that helps prevent it from sliding off your head. You’ll appreciate the longer droptail hem, water-repellent front zipper, and elastic carry straps you can loop around your arms should you get too hot.

[$230; adidasoutdoor.com]

