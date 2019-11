3. Marmot PreCip Eco Get It

Whether you’ve got a day trip to a local mountain on deck or you’re traveling to an adventure mecca, bring this lightweight anorak. It boasts a microporous coating, which keeps it breathable. It also packs down into its own pocket for easy storage. Better yet: An elastic hem and cuffs help block rain and wind.

[$90; marmot.com]

