4. The North Face Summit L5 Futurelight

Waterproof often means stuffy, but not with The North Face’s new Futurelight fabric. It was inspired and tested by mountain athletes who wanted to keep one shell on all day. No noisy, crinkling fabric. No overheating on ascents. No down insulation. Enter the Summit L5. It’s designed to block out moisture while boosting airflow to your skin. The hood boasts a laminated wire brim to adjust around your face, and seamless fabric across the shoulders is intended to make carrying a pack more comfortable.

[$650; thenorthface.com]

