5. Patagonia Men’s Houdini Air Jacket Get It

If you’re trail running, Patagonia’s Houdini Air Jacket is a perfect pick. Stay dry and cool with its breathable, water-repellent, recycled nylon exterior, and stay visible with its reflective logos. It’s supremely light, making it ideal for lung- and quad-busting ascents. If you get too hot, you can pack it away in the stuff sack included in its chest zip pocket.

[$169; patagonia.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!