6. Arc’teryx Zeta LT Get It

Ideal for a long day outdoors, this jacket’s lightweight Gore-Tex fabric is fully waterproof and windproof, with water-tight zippers so your tech stays dry. Its drop-back hem keeps you totally covered, and the Velcro cuffs are adjustable for a snug fit. Pack this one for backcountry camping and trekking.

[$425; arcteryx.com]

