The Tundra 65 Hard Cooler Will Keep Your Drinks Cool

With the big game around the corner, you need to be prepared for that multi-hour entertainment extravaganza. The Super Bowl is long and enjoyable, especially when you got friends over. And that game can be so much more enjoyable when you got cold brews staying chilled all night long thanks to being stored in the Tundra 65 Hard Cooler from YETI.

When you need new gear to help you keep your drinks insulated, YETI is one of the best brands to do it. Usually, you think of them when it comes to on-the-go mugs and containers. But they also do equally great work when it comes to coolers, as the Tundra 65 Hard Cooler proves to anyone who uses it.

Having gotten one of these in our hands ourselves, we can say for certain that this will satisfy your drink cooling needs. For one, there is a good deal of space in this massive item. Fit up to 77 cans and 58 pounds of ice in this big boy. That is a lot of space that should keep the party nice and refreshed all night long.

Those drinks will stay cool in the Tundra 65 Hard Cooler thanks to the high-quality design from the YETI team. This thing is tough enough to withstand a bear attack and has enough insulation and vacuum sealage to keep everything in there at the proper temperature. The outside won’t be an issue for anything in there.

No need to keep looking for anything to keep your drinks cool and within arms reach for the Super Bowl party. YETI has the Tundra 65 Hard Cooler for your drinking pleasure. Use it at home or outdoors. Either way, this doesn’t disappoint. Pick one up now and make sure your drinks are always cool for the most refreshing experience possible.

Get It: Pick up the Tundra 65 Hard Cooler ($375) at YETI

