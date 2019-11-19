The Ultimate Gift for the Outdoors Problem Solver









For 35 years, Leatherman has been eponymous for a versatile outdoor tool that’s more than just a knife; rather, it’s the ultimate problem-solver and convenient for everyday carry. Now, the legendary Portland, Oregon manufacturer has pushed the limits, challenging itself to “unknown what a multipurpose tool can be.”

The result is the Leatherman FREE. This brand-new lineup of innovative, made-in-USA multipurpose tools provides the opportunity to save the day. It’s the perfect holiday gift for the outdoor enthusiast on your list.

Anglers

Each Leatherman FREE model, from the most advanced, 21-feature FREE P4 multipurpose tool to the simple yet powerful, eight-tool FREE T2, features one-handed operation, thanks to an arrangement of magnets that eliminate friction and promise to live up to Leatherman’s no-nonsense 25-year warranty. Every angler knows that easy access is key when you’re batting a trophy fish and want to use the FREE P4’s needlenose to release the hook. In fact, every tool on each FREE model is one-hand operable and locking for maximum function and safety.

Backcountry Campers

A rugged 420 high-carbon, stainless steel blade is standard on each FREE model. This is the razor-sharp, one-handed opening knife campers will turn to for everything from meal prep to trimming rope to shaving fine tinder to light a campfire in the rain (talk about saving the day!). The FREE K4 features a burly 3.3-inch straight blade, along with eight other features; or choose the FREE K4X, which provides the same features along with a combination serrated and straight knife. Both come in a compact, 5.5-ounce package with a convenient belt clip. Upgrade to the FREE P4 for an even broader array of tools (including an open-toothed saw that makes short work of producing firewood).

Hikers

You can’t help but take notice when Leatherman touts the ultra-compact, FREE T4 as its “most universal tool to date.” Each of the 12 tools on this four-ounce problem-solver can be accessed from the outside and operated with one hand, allowing the user to grip a hiking pole with the other hand—credit the innovative magnetic locking system for this critical function. The FREE T4 features Leatherman’s highly evolved spring-action scissors, perfect for cutting through bandages in a first aid situation. Likewise, a removable pair of metal tweezers deals with splinters, and an extra-small screwdriver makes short work of repairing a pair sunglasses—to complement the Phillips, medium- and small flat-head screwdrivers that are also included.

Travellers

On a cross-country road trip or just around the house, you’ll find plenty of ways to turn an obstacle into an opportunity with a Leatherman FREE. The 19-tool FREE P2 is like carrying a toolbox your pocket, with combination needlenose and regular pliers, and replaceable wire-cutters for completing quick repairs under the hood of a car. Even the budget-friendly, eight-tool FREE T2 includes handy, day-to-day tools like a package opener and a bottle opener (critical important, of course!). Just like its big brother, the FREE K2 is more than just a high-quality pocketknife, featuring three screwdrivers (Phillips, flat-head and extra-small) among other tools.

