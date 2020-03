Industrial Full Length Mirror GET IT!

This full-length 65″ x 30″ mirror comes with your choice of white, gold, black, or brushed nickel frames. Lean it against the wall outside your closet, then add bold accents like plants and rugs to brighten up your space.

Get It: Save 72% on the Wade Logan Industrial Mirror ($190; was $675) at Wayfair

