The Wayfair President’s Day Sale Is Live

Kemble TV Stand GET IT!

When you get a TV, you can either hang it on the wall or you can have a TV stand to display it on. A stand is probably the best option because it’s less destructive to your home and makes moving the TV around a little easier. And it adds some style to the room it’s in. Especially this stand that can handle a TV up to 65 inches large. It’s a good looking stand and it is wildly affordable this weekend.

Get It: Pick up the Kemble TV Stand ($195; was $450) at Wayfair

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!