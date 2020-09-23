Gear

The Wayfair Way Day Sale Is Finally Here For Your Saving Pleasure

36" Counter Depth French Door Smart Refrigerator
12
Wayfair 9 / 12

Major Appliances

GET IT!

Looking to upgrade from that old fridge you got? Then this fridge in the  Way Day Sale is the one for you. Not just because it’s a great piece of equipment, but it really adds a nice value to the kitchen with the smart features. Not only that, but you will get a $200 Wayfair gift card when you pick this one up. That’s too good a value to pick up.

Get It: Pick up the 36″ Counter Depth French Door Smart Refrigerator ($3,599; was $3,999) at Wayfair

Check out all Major Appliances deals here

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
LTG_10.16_Widget
More from Gear