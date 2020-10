Weighted Blankets GET IT!

If you’re in the market for a weighted blanket, then Wayfair is here to satisfy those needs. You won’t have to spend a bundle to pick up this amazing blanket, adding comfort and warmth to any room you put it in.

Get It: Pick up the Mink Duvet Cover Weighted Blanket ($57; was $100) at Wayfair

Check out all the Weighted Blanket deals here

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!