Therabody Rolls Out Fleet of New Recovery Tools

Pain is part of the human experience. The play hard, train hard mentality isn’t always kind to our muscles and joints, neither is our largely sedentary work life. What’s a guy to do—live with a cranky knee or crippling lumbar pain after every lifting session? No thanks. While we’ve grown to accept pain, we don’t necessarily have to. You can take a tactical approach to recovery, rehab, and pain relief to treat acute and chronic aches with the help of technology. Therabody just unveiled not one, not two, but five new recovery tools to its lineup of gadgets.

Designers and scientists looked at peoples’ different need states—pain, sleep, performance, and stress—to see where they could innovate. Welcome to the new age of recovery.

1. Therabody SmartGoggles

Give your eyeballs sweet, sweet relief from boring holes into screens all day with this smart eye mask. Therabody’s created three preset programs: SmartRelax, Focus, and Sleep. A combination of therapeutic modalities including heat, vibration, and massage help you press pause on life, shunting stress and anxiety, relieving eye strain and tension headaches, slackening facial tension, and more. The SmartRelax setting uses biometric intelligence to sense your heart’s BPM (beats per minute), then applies tactile stimulation that’s lower than your own to do just that: lower your heart rate. Our nervous system drives us. It’s where we carry a lot of stress, but scientists have found specific frequencies and sound can influence it, making you more present., focused, and even primed for a workout. It’s a clever external way to create internal synchronicity. Through Therabody’s app, you can pair the SmartGoggles withTheraMind’s audio content to enhance the experience, whether you need a midday mental refresh or a nighttime wind-down. Bonus: SmartGoggles fold up so you can tote them along when traveling—or, y’know trying to get through your daily train commute.