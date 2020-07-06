These $150 Wireless Earbuds Are On Sale For Just $45 Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking to upgrade your headphones situation? There are a ton of options out there. But if you commute to work and are on the go a lot, you want something small and convenient. Nothing like an over the ear pair of headphones. You’ll want something like the Brio SkyBorn S7 Wireless Earbuds.

Convenience is the name of the game when it comes to the Brio SkyBorn S7 Wireless Earbuds. Small and compact, you can take them with you wherever you want. Going to work or going for a job is no problem at all for these earpods.

That is even more true thanks to the charging case the Brio SkyBorn S7 Wireless Earbuds come with. You can pack them away in this case whenever you aren’t using them and they’ll get charged up in no time. If the case has a full charge, you can get up to 100 hours of battery life on the go.

When we say on the go, we really do mean on the go. The charging case doesn’t just charge the Brio SkyBorn S7 Wireless Earbuds when they are inside them. They even wirelessly charge them too, so you jam out while you’re charging them as well. Who can beat that?

The audio that comes through the Brio SkyBorn S7 Wireless Earbuds is pretty spectacular too. Don’t let the size fool you, as they can deliver some crystal clear sound. And they’ll stay connected the entire time too, thanks to the latest Bluetooth 5.0 tech they are made with.

For a pair of high quality and comfortable headphones, you can’t go wrong with the Brio SkyBorn S7 Wireless Earbuds. Especially with the price you can pick them up for at Touch of Modern. So pick up a pair of them now while they’re still at this price. Life on the go will be a lot more enjoyable with them.

Get It: Pick up the Brio SkyBorn S7 Wireless Earbuds ($45; was $150) at Touch of Modern

