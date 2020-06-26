These $1,500 Luxury Headphones Are 80% Off This Weekend Only

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Headphones are a major part of everyone’s day to day life it seems. Listening to music when we’re on the go makes the days go by a lot easier. Some people like to have base functionality and go for the ear pods. But if you wanna enjoy your music like you’re in the studio with the band, these N90Q Headphones are for you.

Now, N90Q Headphones are normally a crazy amount of money. $1,500 is a lot of money. For a good reason too, as these are some of the best sounding headphones you can buy on the market. Quincy Jones helped to craft these bad boys, so you can be sure they’re gonna sound like a million bucks.

But right now, they are discounted an insane amount over at Harman Audio. You can get them for just $300 this weekend. That’s a discount of 80%. How can you say no to any item discounted that heavily, let alone a pair of headphones this impressive?

Like any pair of over the ear headphones, the N90Q Headphones are noise canceling. That way you don’t have any outside noises interrupting the music you enjoy most. All you will hear is every note that the musicians put forth on the album you’re listening to.

Not only will you hear every note thanks to the noise-canceling design, but you will also get some of the best audio quality around. It’s one thing to get an uninterrupted stream of audio that is functional. But it’s something else to get some of the purest and cleanest audio you can imagine.

Wearing N90Q Headphones is a comfortable experience too. They are made to be worn for long stretches of time without putting any strain on your ears. So when you go out, all you need to worry about is what tunes you wanna chill out too.

If you want to upgrade your morning commute, do it so with these N90Q Headphones from Harman Audio. Your music will be so much cleaner that you will relax a lot sooner with them on. And at this weekend-only price, you can’t pass them up.

Get It: Pick up the N90Q Headphones ($300; was $1,500) at Harman Audio

