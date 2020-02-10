These Bose Headphones Will Make For A Great Last Minute Valentine’s Gift

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, fellas. If you haven’t picked up a special gift for the special lady, you are gonna be in trouble. Luckily, Amazon has the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones on sale and the shipping speed will get them to you with time to spare.

It seems like everyone these days has headphones. So chances are your lady uses headphones too, be it on the commute to work, while she’s working out, or just hanging around the house. Chances are also good she doesn’t have a pair as good as the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones.

Bose makes some of the best headphones on the market. Most other brands just can not stand up to the quality of products like the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. When you put these headphones on, your music will have never sounded better.

Not only is the quality of the audio amazingly lush, but the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are also noise-canceling. So you don’t have to crank up the audio to drown out the world around you. All you gotta worry about is picking the right tune and letting it wash over you.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are even easier to use than most wireless headphones because of the Alexa connectivity. You can control the volume and your music choices without reaching into your pocket and taking your phone out.

In addition to Alexa, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones has an app that you can use to control the settings and volume of the headphones. It’s perfect for dialing in your listening preferences.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones really can do it all. And they’re easy to use, giving you plenty of use throughout the day with its long battery life of 20 hours on a single charge.

These Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones will make for a great gift this Valentine’s Day. Not just because they’re an amazing pair of headphones, but because the Rose Gold design. It’s like getting headphones and roses all in one.

So pick them up while you still can. She deserves it.

Get It: Pick up the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones ($220; was $349) at Amazon

