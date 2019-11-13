These Headphones Will Make A Great Gift For The Holidays

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Every day you’re connected to the web. So there are always going to be moments where you drift from the task at hand and start to browse. And no matter what you do, this is the time of the year when those detours are going to give you gift ideas for the people in your life.

An easy gift one can get for someone these days is a pair of headphones. Plenty of folks are content with using the headphones that come in the box with their phone. But they don’t have to settle for average.

There are tons of headphones that make your music sound better than ever. Headphones that can cancel out the noise around you to make it easier to ignore the world around you and focus on the task at hand.

There are plenty of amazing headphones out there. But high-end headphones usually cost quite a bit of cash—way too much for gifting. Not Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

These Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones may not come with the fashionable name brand of a Beats or Bose, but Sennheiser is an extremely high-regarded name in audio. So these are mid-range headphones from a top-notch brand. The sound is crystal clear and because the noise-cancelling feature is so successful, you won’t have to blast the audio so loud you hurt your ears.

Like most headphones now, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones connect to any device via Bluetooth. And when it is connected in that way, the battery can last for 19 hours straight without a charge. That’s pretty good. It’s also good that if the battery gets low, you can connect via the included cable to listen without burning up battery.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are comfortable and easy to use. Connect to device with ease and play/pause music with the intuitive controls on the ear. And they’re easy to pack and travel with, as they folds up and go into a portable travel case.

Headphones are perfect for gifting during the holidays and this one should be at the top of any list. Everyone will be happy to see Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones under their tree.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones ($200) at Amazon

