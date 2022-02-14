These JBL Earbuds Are Perfect for a Life on the Go

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For those of us with lives on the go, headphones are a must-have. From being able to pass the time with the music/podcasts we like to taking phone calls without disrupting the lives of others around us, they are pretty vital. If you need a new pair for your life, you can’t go wrong with the JBL Tune Wireless Earbuds.

JBL makes some of the best headphones and earbuds around. Earbuds are very popular these days because of how small they are, making them easy to carry around with you on the go. But not all of them have the kind of audio quality that’s worth a damn. Not the case with these.

The JBL Tune Wireless Earbuds are made with JBL Tune Wireless Earbuds. That means these have the kind of kick to them that bigger and more elaborate headphones come with. So you can live that life on the go without feeling like you’re missing out on anything. These got power and they can be yours for a long time.

When we say a long time, we don’t just mean their durability of them. We also mean the battery lasts a good long while on these JBL Tune Wireless Earbuds. A full charge on these can last for 25 hours. And with the charging case, you can keep them going even if the battery dies on you when you’re out in the world.

You really can’t go wrong with the JBL Tune Wireless Earbuds. They connect to your devices easily and they deliver crystal clear audio. You can be sure they will be useful for a good long while. So pick up a pair of these right now while you still can. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the JBL Tune Wireless Earbuds ($50; was $100) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!