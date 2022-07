Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus 3-in-1 Coffee Maker GET IT!

Make espresso, ground coffee, or a K pod for a quick cup of coffee with this Instant Pot coffee maker. It’ll help perk you up when the need arises.

Get It: Pick up the Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus 3-in-1 Coffee Maker at 39% off at Amazon!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!