These Project Rock Wireless Headphones Are 50% Off This Week

Most people like to work out with headphones on. It can be a solitary act, so some entertainment can be helpful. Not to mention the right music can fuel our workouts. But not all headphones are durable enough. That’s why you need to pick up a pair that can handle a workout. A pair like the UA Sport Project Rock Wireless Train Headphones.

When it comes to anything related to working out, Under Armour is the place to shop. And when those items come from the Project Rock line, you can be doubly sure that it’s worth a pickup. Because if Dwayne Johnson is putting his stamp on it, then you know it’s good. So you know the UA Sport Project Rock Wireless Train Headphones is well worth a purchase.

The main thing you’re looking for when it comes to workout headphones is durability. Can they handle the stress of a workout? Well these UA Sport Project Rock Wireless Train Headphones can do that like a champ thanks to the materials used here. It’s got an IPX4 rating, which means it is built to handle any gym condition. All in a very comfortable design.

Just because the UA Sport Project Rock Wireless Train Headphones are built to last, that doesn’t mean they’re rough on the ears. The padding is incredibly soft, very breathable, and dries off very quickly. The material that lines these bad boys grips very well so it doesn’t slip, but that doesn’t affect you. If anything, it makes these feel even smoother on your head.

And of course, a pair of headphones that don’t sound good is pretty much worthless. Well the UA Sport Project Rock Wireless Train Headphones aren’t worthless at all. The sound you get from these JBL Charged headphones is out of this world. And from now until March 6th, you can get them for 50% off and with free shipping. So head on over to UA now to get the perfect pair for any workout.

