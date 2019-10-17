These Safe Alternatives To Traditional Earbuds Are On Sale At Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





With phones and tablets and computers running everyone’s day-to-day, it only makes sense to have headphones. It makes it a lot easier to go out in the world to listen to music or make a call without bothering anyone else. Seriously, don’t be that guy on the train blasting music through the phone speakers.

But one of the biggest issues that comes up with headphones is how they can really do some damage to your eardrums. Long-lasting damage can occur, because of the volume. And the longer someone wears headphones, the more likely it is that damage will occur.

So what is there to do? Well, there is an item on Amazon that will make on-the-go audio a lot easier on the ears without sacrificing sound quality. AfterShokz Titanium Open Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones have a slight shift in design to take the pressure off the ear.

What these AfterShokz Titanium Open Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones do is really simple. The design shifts the headphones so they are placed on the cheekbone next to the ear, not actually directly in the ear. That little shift allows for the audio to be heard but to not be directly beating on the eardrums.

Not only does this design take the pressure off the eardrums, but it allows for increased situational awareness. Now you can hear what’s going on in the world around you. No surprises will jump in your way with the AfterShokz Titanium Open Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones on.

Like most headphones these days, the AfterShokz Titanium Open Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones has Bluetooth tech to make wearing them around a lot easier. They are very durable; going out on a jog with these on is no problem. Sweat and dust and heat will not break these down. And they are designed for long usage. So for those needing a good pair of headphones out and about, these will stand up to the rigors of the world.

A pair of headphones like the AfterShokz Titanium Open Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones should be pretty expensive. Yet, these are pretty affordable normally. But right now, they are 47 percent off. So while supplies last, get these amazing headphones that will keep your ears safe without sacrificing audio quality.

