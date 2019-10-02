These Top-rated Wireless Earbuds Are 70% Off Right Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If you’ve been thinking about getting a set of wireless earbuds on sale, do not miss this deal. Right now these Kissral Wireless Earbuds are marked down a whopping, 70 percent! Normally priced at $130, right now they can be yours for just $40 at Amazon.

Kissral Wireless Earbuds get amazingly high marks from Amazon reviewers. Over 850 users have rated them—and over 80 percent of them give the Kissral buds the perfect rating of five stars. They get a 4.6-star rating overall. So while you may not have heard the name, you can feel supremely confident that these Kissrals are quality earbuds.

They’ll be awesome for the gym, the office, your commute, or wherever you want hands-free listening. They’re truly wireless and totally active. A new Bluetooth chip and optimized antenna design provide a stable connection for hours of high-quality wireless streaming.

Top-rated For A Reason

Kissral earbuds are made for movement, so they’re fantastic for your workout. Ergonomically designed to make contact with three different points on your ear, these earbuds are comfortable and secure, and ready to take on any task that gets your feet and body moving—and sweating.

That’s right. With an IPX7 rating thanks to the protection material, sweat won’t stop these headphones —or your workout. So you can stay connected while you get shredded.

The built-in 3000mAh rechargeable battery is installed in the case. These earbuds can play for 6.5 hours on a charge, and with the portable charger case, you can get 90 hours of playback. The case has a handy digital gauge as well.

Pairing is a one-step process, thanks to Bluetooth 5.0. It provides a stable connection, faster pairing, and universal compatibility. And they come with three sizes of cups and a 2-year manufacturer warranty.

Reviewers rave about their comfort, battery life, and sound quality. These buds also get high marks for their easy and secure pairing, and their overall build quality.

Hurry—This Deal Won’t Last

If you’re in the market for some wireless earbuds on sale, these Kissrall Wireless Earbuds are the right choice. With great quality, easy pairing, long battery life, and killer sound, they’re ideal for everyday wear. And the great fit and sweat-proof construction make them great for the gym, a run, bike ride, or wherever your day takes you. They’re awesome on planes and during commutes.

And at $90 off, they’re an amazing bargain! But you’d better hurry. At this price, these Kissral Wireless Earbuds will go fast. Get over to Amazon today and grab a pair of wireless earbuds on sale.

Get It: Save $90—70 percent!— on Kissral Wireless Earbuds ($40; was $130) at Amazon

