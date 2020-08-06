These Wireless Earbuds Won’t Fall Out, Even During Intense Workouts

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like working out with some music in your ears to give you some extra fuel. But not all headphones are made to handle the rigors of a workout. That’s why you need to make your workouts a lot more enjoyable with the help of the JBL Endurance Wireless Earbuds.

When it comes to working out with music, you’ll want something a little more compact. Something that won’t be in your way. That’s where the JBL Endurance Wireless Earbuds. They’re tiny as hell but are capable of delivering world-shattering audio during even the most vigorous workouts.

No matter what kind of music you listen to, the JBL Endurance Wireless Earbuds can handle the levels. You’ll be pretty surprised at how clean and crisp the audio is here. Makes it all the easier for you to get into a groove and workout at a high level the entire time.

Durability is key for the JBL Endurance Wireless Earbuds as well. You wouldn’t want them to fall apart on you from the constant motion or wither away because of all the sweat you’re pouring into them. But these can handle all of that with no issues at all.

Using the JBL Endurance Wireless Earbuds is easy as can be. Connect to your device of choice with a simple and strong Bluetooth connection. Control the volume of your audio and take calls with the easy touch-enabled controls. You can even choose between mono and stereo with this layout.

You won’t have to worry about running out of a charge when you’re outside the house. That’s because the JBL Endurance Wireless Earbuds comes with a wireless charging case for you to store these when you aren’t using them. A 10-minute charge can give you an extra hour of playback. One full charge can last for 24 hours.

At the price these JBL Endurance Wireless Earbuds are going for, you would be mistaken at thinking you can find a better option out there. If you wanna workout with some music, these are the headphones for you. So pick them up now while they’re still in stock.

Get It: Pick up the JBL Endurance Wireless Earbuds ($80; was $120) at Best Buy; also available at Amazon

