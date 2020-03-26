AirPods Pro Get It

The upgraded model from Apple is worth a look if isolation has you longing for a run outdoors. Its transparency mode feature lets some outside noise in—which might not be your favorite function if you’re trying to tune out a noisy household, but it adds a level of safety when you’re trekking alongside traffic. Other times, go with its active noise cancellation to listen to music or meetings in silence, and choose from three sizes of silicone tips for all-day comfort.

[$249; apple.com]

