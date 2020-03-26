Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 3rd Gen Get It

You know you’ll get incredible sound with this splurge-worthy, truly wireless pair. You’ll also get superior clarity on phone calls with its multiple microphones, plus a 35-hour battery life—which is maybe long enough to get you through a whole week’s worth of video meetings. Connect with the app to customize settings, such as transparency mode to totally personalize how much of the ambient noise from your home you want to hear. None? We hear you. Just tap the earpiece to tune it all out.

[$350; bang-olufsen.com]

