BeatsX Earbuds Get It

These sleek earbuds boast a comfy, flexible cable with a mic and easy-to-use buttons to toggle back and forth between music and calls. With its Fast Fuel function, you get two hours of battery life from a mere five minutes of charging—a feature that really comes through in a pinch when you’ve suddenly got to get out of the house and clear your head on a walk or run.

[$100; beatsbydre.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!