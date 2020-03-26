Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II Get It

A lot of over-the-ear options feel comfortable at first but start to crunch ears after a while. These headphones will never leave you feeling cramped; they’re ultra-cushioned and offer awesome sound. Charge them up and the battery will last a full 15 hours. They’ll stay connected to your tunes or work call up to 30 feet away—so you can wander from your laptop during meetings (or move to the next room to escape stir-crazy kids).

[$230; bose.com]

