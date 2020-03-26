Earin Get It

Extra-small and lightweight, these totally wireless earbuds charge up in their compact case and pack a serious punch. Tap the earbud itself (no fumbling for teeny buttons) to control music and calls or connect with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant. Use the mics to easily add a meeting to your calendar, or take advantage of the pair’s noise-reduction capabilities and immerse yourself in music.

[$249; earin.com]

