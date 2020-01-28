When you’ve got 261-mph road rocket powered by an 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged W-16 engine that produces 1,479 horsepower, you’ll want to know you’re safe in the (hopefully unlikely) event that something goes wrong. That’s why the Bugatti Chiron Sport is underpinned by a carbon-fiber monocoque, a fancy word for a one-piece safety cell. Carbon fiber is absurdly strong—it’s five times stronger than steel and twice as stiff, all while being lighter than aluminum—but it’s also got a mesmerizing pattern, one that gets hidden away under the exterior body panels and paint. Unless, of course, you opt for a bonkers $315,000 option to have the entire exterior finished in exposed carbon fiber.

That’s precisely what the crew at Manhattan Motorcars selected when speccing out a 2020 Bugatti Chiron Sport that’s now for sale in its showroom for an eye-watering price of $3,858,650. Originally, the dealership had tried to find an exterior paint color that stood out, tinkering for more than a year with various hues, but the allure of the carbon eventually won out.

It’s a stunning effect heightened only by pops of French Racing Blue all over the exterior, interior, and even the brake calipers and manifold covers, that particular shade of blue harkening back to the marque’s French roots.

While the carbon exterior comprises the bulk of the $598,000 of included options, the second priciest add-on is a $62,000 feature called Sky View, which replaces the roof panels in the cabin with tinted, reinforced panes of glass. These don’t open, but they brighten up the cabin significantly and afford an extra inch of headroom, helpful for anyone over six-feet tall.

We got to experience this feature during a blistering test drive around Monterey, California, over the summer and it’s rather incredible. The Chiron accelerates from a dead stop to 60 miles an hour in under 2.5 seconds, thanks to 1,180 lb-ft of torque, and the sensation from that kind of speed is already otherworldly but when you can see the clouds and sky blurring above you, it amplifies everything to a degree that borders on sensory overload.

To give you a sense of what you’d feel behind the wheel of Manhattan Motorcars’ monster, the instant you mat the accelerator, you’re pinned against the seat while your inner organs shift backward. The Chiron lurches forward and within a few eye blinks, yellow dashes on the asphalt meld into a solid line. The forces imparted on your body are about 1.55 gs, which is around half of what astronauts feel at liftoff. If you have enough road to keep your foot in it, you’ll start to get just a hint of tunnel vision creeping in, while your knuckles invariably whiten—124 miles an hour arrives in a mere 6.5 seconds.

When it’s time to slow this 4,000-pound missile, rail the brakes and you’ll feel 2 gs of stopping force as you’re thrown into the seatbelt. At this point, you realize that you haven’t taken a breath since you first stepped on the accelerator, so you gulp in some air. And then you laugh because you’ll want to do it all over again.

