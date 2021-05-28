This $40 Cycling Sensor Will Double the Results You Get From Biking

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Feel like you can get better results during your bike ride? Something just itching in the back of your mind but you can’t figure out what the problem is? Then you need to drop the money on this incredibly affordable Wahoo RPM Cycling Sensor to get the data you need to hit the road with the right verve.

Before we even get into the date aspects of this Wahoo RPM Cycling Sensor, we gotta say the best thing here might be how convenient this is. There’s no elaborate setup required. Just attach it to the crank arm or the shoe and voila. You are ready to get the data you are looking for.

The data being the kind of data you need to see what’s going on during a ride. You’ll get details like calories burned and how long you’re going and how far you’ve been. The kind of numbers that you can track to see what you’re lacking in and what areas you need to get better at.

All this data you get from the Wahoo RPM Cycling Sensor is going to be easy to read. Because you can set it up to send the data right on over to your smartphone with the fitness app of choice. And from there, you can easily read what’s going on and how you need to adjust.

So if you want to get better on your bike rides, you will want to pick up the Wahoo RPM Cycling Sensor. Because it’s easy to set up, easy to read, and easy to pick up thanks to this incredibly affordable price. Don’t hit the road without this in your life anymore. Pick it up and get yourself hitting a new gear.

