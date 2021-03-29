This Anker Power Strip Will Be The Best Purchase You Make All Month

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Even when you’re working from home, you need to be ready to charge your devices when the time calls. Depending on where you’re set-up, it can be hard to reach the wall outlet. Well, you won’t have any problem charging your devices at home or anywhere you need with the Anker Power Strip in tow.

Right off the bat, this Power Strip is great for reaching those hard-to-reach outlets because of the cord that it’s built with. It’s got an 8ft extension cord built into it, so you can reach any spot needed and still have your devices with reach. No need to hunch over to check your phone or tablet if a notification goes off.

Another great benefit of the Anker Power Strip is how many options it gives you. If you’re not the only one that needs to charge up, there are 6 slots for your needs. 3 AC slots and 3 USB slots. So devices of all kinds can be charged pretty efficiently when the need arises.

Maybe the biggest benefit that comes from using the Anker Power Strip is how quickly it charges. When compared with the other chargers and power strips that are out there, this thing is like a bolt of lightning right to your device. In no time at all, you’ll be ready to head on out without worrying about battery burnout.

So if you are looking to make your home run more efficiently and/or have the option to charge up your device when you head out of the house, the Anker Power Strip is for you. Pick it up now and make sure you’re ready to go at a moment’s notice. All thanks to the wonderful craft of the team at Anker.

Get It: Pick up the Anker Power Strip ($27) at Amazon

