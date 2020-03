Arc’teryx Zeta LT Jacket GET IT!

Designed for trekking through wet and/or rugged landscapes, this lightweight and compressible jacket has a Gore-Tex Pro three-layer shell, fully sealed seams, and a water repellent finish.

Get It: Save 20% on the Arc’teryx Zeta LT ($380 with code 20ARC; was $475) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!