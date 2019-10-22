This Bedside Lamp Is More Comfortable For Your Eyes Than The Rest

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Even just in the last five years, everyday aspects of life have seen an upgrade thanks to the never-ending march of progress. There is almost nothing in the home that has a little tinge of futurism to it.

Even lamps are even getting into this business. At the end of the day, it is still a lamp. But there are little changes and additions that can make a lamp a much better product than the lamps of yore.

Right off the bat, the Aukey Bedside Lamp is designed to have as much light as possible display across a room. Using white light, it is going to be a much better visual experience. Reading or just simple relaxing with that light on is going to be very easy on the eyes. It won’t keep you up the way cheaper lamps or yellow light lightbulbs can.

The design of the Aukey Bedside Lamp also makes the need to replace a lightbulb a thing of the past. It uses LEDs to display the light. So not only does that mean a cleaner light, but it also doesn’t burn as much energy. It only uses 6w to generate that 300 lumens of clean white light. And by using LED lights, it allows itself to have customizable brightness.

Setting up the brightness is simple with the Aukey Bedside Lamp. Whether you need it super bright or dim as can be, there’s no problem. And this lamp has a memory to it. Once it’s turned off and then turned back on, it will stay at the level it was just on. So it is able to change whenever you need it to, but if there is a set preference for whatever room it is, it will stay in place.

Don’t want to take our word for it? How about the customers that have purchased this on Amazon giving it a 4.6 out of 5-star customer rating? That should make it easier to purchase the Aukey Bedside Lamp. People that have bought this are thrilled with the relaxing light, and the ease of use with the brightness setting. It also just looks really good in any room.

Tech may be pushing forward every day at a crazy rate, but it isn’t going to replace the need for lamps. But lamps can see a progression too. The Aukey Bedside Lamp is a much better household lighting item than the lamps of the past. It’s nice and tiny and can go anywhere it is needed with no real issue.

Save money and save energy with this LED lamp and make reading on the couch a much better experience.

Get It: Pick up the Aukey Bedside Lamp ($35; was $46) at Amazon

