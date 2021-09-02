This Bookshelf Speaker Will Bring Crystal Clear Audio to Your Home

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Got yourself a nice sound system in your house so you can blast music freely when the mood strikes? There’s nothing like letting the sound just immerse you. But if you’re looking for a nice little upgrade in the speaker department, then the Fluance Ai41 Powered 2-Way 2.0 Stereo Bookshelf Speaker should be on your radar.

What makes the Fluance Ai41 Powered 2-Way 2.0 Stereo Bookshelf Speaker so great that you should take a look at it? Well for one, it is incredibly convenient. You can set it up anywhere in the house thanks to the Bluetooth feature and compact design. So it doesn’t have to be right next to the audio player of choice to deliver some crisp audio.

Another benefit is that crisp audio. With a 90w amplifier, these can really pound. Be it through Bluetooth capabilities or by hooking it up to the device of choice, you will get audio that makes it sound like you are right in the middle of a rowdy concert. With premium neodymium tweeters and a rich/natural midrange, you will be glad you spent the money on these.

We can say all of this from personal experience because we got our hands on the Fluance Ai41 Powered 2-Way 2.0 Stereo Bookshelf Speaker. We like to listen to Vinyl movie soundtracks like Superman: The Movie. And with this speaker set up, we have never experienced that soothing vinyl sound at such high quality.

So if you like to listen to music during your day, then we think you need to spend the money to get the Fluance Ai41 Powered 2-Way 2.0 Stereo Bookshelf Speaker. The convenience and the quality of these speakers are out of this world. You won’t regret it when you are enveloped in the sweet sounds.

Pick up the Fluance Ai41 Powered 2-Way 2.0 Stereo Bookshelf Speaker ($250) at Amazon

